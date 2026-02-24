Discussing the article: "Integration of Broker APIs with Expert Advisors using MQL5 and Python"
You wrote:
The ShellExecuteW function from the shell32.dll library is used to run external applications like a Python script
Am I missing something? AFAIK, MT5 allows for running Python scripts directly from Navigator, right on regular charts.
It is true that you can launch a Python script from the terminal via the Navigator, but it is not true that they operate "on the chart". They run externally and may use the Python API, but they will not directly interact in any way with the chart or any other visual component of the MetaTrader 5 terminal.
It is true that you can launch a Python script from the terminal via the Navigator, but it is not true that they operate "on the chart". They run externally and may use the Python API, but they will not directly interact in any way with the chart or any other visual component of the MetaTrader 5 terminal.
I agree with you, esteemed sir.
However, why do you need the "Python" interface to handle the broker's API?
In the case where a broker does not offer MetaTrader 5, then you can use MQL5 to directly communicate with the broker's API. There is no need for the Python interface at all.
MQL5 even has network sockets, and can easily implement web sockets. You can easily also implement calling REST API's too. And if need be, it can also make use of DLL calls.
Not to mention that MQL5 is way faster than Python. In essence, there is no need to use Python for accessing the API.
However, why do you need the "Python" interface to handle the broker's API?
In the case where a broker does not offer MetaTrader 5, then you can use MQL5 to directly communicate with the broker's API. There is no need for the Python interface at all.
MQL5 even has network sockets, and can easily implement web sockets. You can easily also implement calling REST API's too. And if need be, it can also make use of DLL calls.
Not to mention that MQL5 is way faster than Python. In essence, there is no need to use Python for accessing the API.
Yes, sir. I appreciate that you're highlighting straightforward and effective approaches—thank you for that!
While I wouldn't necessarily emphasize Python as a pressing need, I believe it all comes down to exploring how these languages can collaborate on the subject matter.
At some point, the need for integration might naturally arise
Hi everyone,
I need to make RISE/FALL trabsactions on DERIV through MQL5 with websocket connection....
I found this https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/10275 to retrieve the history ticks but NOT to do the CALL/PUT (placing order)
Can anybody help me on this?
Thanks and regards,
Herman
- 2022.01.18
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Check out the new article: Integration of Broker APIs with Expert Advisors using MQL5 and Python.
In this article, we will discuss the implementation of MQL5 in partnership with Python to perform broker-related operations. Imagine having a continuously running Expert Advisor (EA) hosted on a VPS, executing trades on your behalf. At some point, the ability of the EA to manage funds becomes paramount. This includes operations such as topping up your trading account and initiating withdrawals. In this discussion, we will shed light on the advantages and practical implementation of these features, ensuring seamless integration of fund management into your trading strategy. Stay tuned!
Today, we will explore how to establish a seamless connection between our MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisors and external brokers using API integration. The primary objective is to address the challenge of insufficient funds in trading accounts by enabling automated top-ups when balances fall below a set threshold. This approach effectively tackles critical fund management issues, enhancing both efficiency and security in trading operations.
Typically, we follow a routine of logging into our broker account portal to perform various transactions and operations. While this is the traditional approach, there exists a powerful feature called an API (Application Programming Interface) that allows us to do much more and optimize our approach. For some of you, this may be a familiar term. However, for others, I will break it down into easy-to-understand sections to ensure everyone is on the same page:
Author: Clemence Benjamin