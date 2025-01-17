Discussing the article: "Mastering Log Records (Part 3): Exploring Handlers to Save Logs"
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Check out the new article: Mastering Log Records (Part 3): Exploring Handlers to Save Logs.
In this article, we will explore the concept of handlers in the logging library, understand how they work, and create three initial implementations: Console, Database, and File. We will cover everything from the basic structure of handlers to practical testing, preparing the ground for their full functionality in future articles.
To recap the main points covered, we laid the foundation for our library by establishing the following fundamental requirements:
With this well-established foundation, it became clear that the logging framework we are developing will be much more than a simple event log; it will be a strategic tool for understanding, monitoring and optimizing the behavior of EAs in real time.
Now, in this third article, we will take a crucial step: understanding the concept of handlers. If formatters organize the data, handlers are responsible for deciding where the logs will go. They act as “plumbers”, directing messages to the appropriate destinations, be they files, consoles, databases or even notification systems. In this article, we will understand the logic behind handlers, create practical examples to apply them in different scenarios and explore their integration with formatters. By the end, you will have all the necessary tools to build highly customizable and efficient log streams. Shall we get started?
Author: joaopedrodev