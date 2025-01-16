account information in Strategy Tester wrong
alexey.schroeder: I've been seeing strange account data in the strategy tester for the last 5-6 days at the bottom, where account information is displayed. Please see the screenshot. Previously, there was margin data there, such as the free margin percentage. This is regarding the MetaTrader 5 strategy tester. How can I restore the previous line with the information?
You probably accidentality enabled the "profit in pips" option.
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I've been seeing strange account data in the strategy tester for the last 5-6 days at the bottom, where account information is displayed. Please see the screenshot. Previously, there was margin data there, such as the free margin percentage. This is regarding the MetaTrader 5 strategy tester. How can I restore the previous line with the information?