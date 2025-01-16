Discussing the article: "Mastering Log Records (Part 2): Formatting Logs"
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Check out the new article: Mastering Log Records (Part 2): Formatting Logs.
In this article, we will explore how to create and apply log formatters in the library. We will see everything from the basic structure of a formatter to practical implementation examples. By the end, you will have the necessary knowledge to format logs within the library, and understand how everything works behind the scenes.
In the first article of this series, Mastering Log Records (Part 1): Fundamental Concepts and First Steps in MQL5, we embarked on the creation of a custom log library for Expert Advisor (EA) development. In it, we explored the motivation behind creating such an essential tool: to overcome the limitations of MetaTrader 5’s native logs and bring a robust, customizable, and powerful solution to the MQL5 universe.
To recap the main points covered, we laid the foundation for our library by establishing the following fundamental requirements:
With this well-established foundation, it became clear that the logging framework we are developing will be much more than a simple event log; it will be a strategic tool for understanding, monitoring and optimizing the behavior of EAs in real time.
Author: joaopedrodev