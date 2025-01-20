Indicators: Trend Equilibrium Indicator TrendEQ - Metatrader5
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Trend Equilibrium Indicator TrendEQ - Metatrader5:
The Trend Equilibrium Indicator TrendEQ dynamically analyzes market movements by combining momentum and volatility. By scaling momentum with the market’s volatility, the TrendEQ provides a reliable measure of trend strength and direction.
Author: Simon Draxler