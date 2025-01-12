Help me adjust the chart to its correct order. I want to shrink the transaction history to the correct position but the operation is not working. Thanks supporter

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Help me adjust the chart to its correct order. I want to shrink the transaction history to the correct position but the operation is not working. Thanks supporter


 

Try resetting platform settings:

    1. File menu->Open Data Folder
    2. Double click on "Config" to open the folder
    3. Close MT4
    4. Delete the file "terminal.ini" (or rename it)
    5. Restart MT4
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