Discussing the article: "News Trading Made Easy (Part 6): Performing Trades (III)"
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Check out the new article: News Trading Made Easy (Part 6): Performing Trades (III).
In this article news filtration for individual news events based on their IDs will be implemented. In addition, previous SQL queries will be improved to provide additional information or reduce the query's runtime. Furthermore, the code built in the previous articles will be made functional.
In this article we will make improvements to the storage database, new views will be added to present data such as displaying dates for the last news event or the next news event for each unique event in the MQL5 Economic calendar this will improve the user's experience when using the program as it will bring awareness to future or past events. In addition, the expert input menu will be expanded upon to accommodate news filtration and the stop order entry methods.
Furthermore, the expert code will be updated to utilize the previous code written to reduce the expert runtime in the strategy tester from the article 'News Trading Made Easy (Part 4): Performance Enhancement' as well as the code from the article 'News Trading Made Easy (Part 5): Performing Trades (II)' where we manage slippage and open stop orders.
Author: Kabelo Frans Mampa