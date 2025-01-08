How to create a visible input for predefined parameter sets in MT5 bot ?

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Hello everyone,

I’m working on an Expert Advisor in MQL5 and I’d like to add a feature where the user can select a predefined set of parameters from a dropdown input.
Here’s what I’m trying to achieve:

Current Setup

I have three parameters in my EA:

int Parameter1; int Parameter2; int Parameter3; (there are invisible to the user)

I want to create an input, visible to the user, that lets them select a predefined "trading set." For example:

  • Set 1 :

    • Parameter1 = 10
    • Parameter2 = 13
    • Parameter3 = 23

  • Set 2 :

    • Parameter1 = 4
    • Parameter2 = 13
    • Parameter3 = 98

When the user selects a set, the corresponding values for the parameters should be automatically assigned.

How can I implement this into a MT5 trading bot ?

Thanks in advance for your help!

[Deleted]  

Use enumerations. Have an input which is an enumeration that serves as an index into an array of a structure which holds the parameter values.

Then in the OnInit() handler, read the values from the indexed array and apply them to the respective internal parameter variables.

[Deleted]  

Code sample ...

//Define the enumeration
   enum EParamSet {
      EPS_Set1 = 0,  // Set 1 (10, 13, 23)
      EPS_Set2       // Set 2 (4, 13, 98)
   };

// Define the input variable for parameter set selection
   input EParamSet i_eParamSet = EPS_Set1; // Select the parameter set

// Define parameter set structure
   struct SParamSet {
      int nParam1, nParam2, nParam3;
   };
   
// Declare global array of parameter sets
   SParamSet g_aParamSets[] = { { 10, 13, 23 }, { 4, 13, 98 } };
   
// Declare internal parameters
   int g_nParam1, g_nParam2, g_nParam3;

// Handle the initialisation
int OnInit() {
   g_nParam1 = g_aParamSets[ i_eParamSet ].nParam1;
   g_nParam2 = g_aParamSets[ i_eParamSet ].nParam2;
   g_nParam3 = g_aParamSets[ i_eParamSet ].nParam3;
   
   Print( "Parameters: ", g_nParam1, ", ", g_nParam2, ", ", g_nParam3 );
   
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
};

Log output sample for different runs ...

2025.01.08 12:53:12.763 TestParamSet (EURUSD,H1)        Parameters: 10, 13, 23
2025.01.08 12:53:44.371 TestParamSet (EURUSD,H1)        Parameters: 4, 13, 98

Sample screenshot of input selection ...


Now adjust it according to your needs.

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