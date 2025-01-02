Invalid Price (sometimes) - Buy Stop
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Hi all,
I've scoured the forums for days but am unable to find a solution to this. Im trying to make an EA which will place a buystop on gold ( with no TP or SL ).
Doing all this returns this in the logs :
I am aware of the trade freeze levels - but it looks like 0 for my broker. Additionally, this error does not happen every time, only sometimes. One more thing is that would it have to have anything to do with the last price?
Let me know of any things to check/direction - otherwise a solution in my mind is to have a while loop to get the EA to place an order until it fails ( but I rather not do this )
Thanks all!