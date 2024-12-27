MT5 Backtest suddenly stopped running
Try to change the server at the bottom right corner, then restart your MT5 terminal and try again.
Eleni Anna Branou #:
Try to change the server at the bottom right corner, then restart your MT5 terminal and try again.
No change. :(
Files:
screen_3.png 15 kb
This coincides with a recent upgrade to Windows 11. Would that be an issue? and if so how to fix it?
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Hi, a couple of days ago my Backtester suddenly stopped running and the expected running time just keeps on adding up.
At first I thought it was code issue, but tested with other running code and also does not run.
I do not see any issues with my account, as was the case with a previous post from another user.
The data quality retrieved seems ok (100%).
I don't see any errors in the log.
Any ideas on what could be the issue?
Thanks