MT5 Backtest suddenly stopped running

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Hi, a couple of days ago my Backtester suddenly stopped running and the expected running time just keeps on adding up.

At first I thought it was code issue, but tested with other running code and also does not run.

I do not see any issues with my account, as was the case with a previous post from another user.

The data quality retrieved seems ok (100%).

I don't see any errors in the log.

Any ideas on what could be the issue?


Thanks

Testing trading strategies on real ticks
Testing trading strategies on real ticks
  • www.mql5.com
The article provides the results of testing a simple trading strategy in three modes: "1 minute OHLC", "Every tick" and "Every tick based on real ticks" using actual historical data.
Files:
screen1.png  39 kb
screen_2.png  3 kb
log20241227.txt  6 kb
 

Try to change the server at the bottom right corner, then restart your MT5 terminal and try again.



 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Try to change the server at the bottom right corner, then restart your MT5 terminal and try again.



No change. :(

Files:
screen_3.png  15 kb
 
This coincides with a recent upgrade to Windows 11. Would that be an issue? and if so how to fix it?
 
PTQuant #:
This coincides with a recent upgrade to Windows 11. Would that be an issue? and if so how to fix it?

Try to uninstall and re-install your MT5 terminal, downloading it preferably from your broker's website.

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