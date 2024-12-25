what it is time trading hours 25-31 december 2024

New comment
 
Please if somebody is here - what it is time trading today or not and this week till 31 december? thank you. ecpecialy for [name] Israel?
Cross-Platform Expert Advisor: Time Filters
Cross-Platform Expert Advisor: Time Filters
  • www.mql5.com
This article discusses the implementation of various methods of time filtering a cross-platform expert advisor. The time filter classes are responsible for checking whether or not a given time falls under a certain time configuration setting.
[Deleted]  

That is dependant on your broker and the symbols you trade. Ask your broker.

Reputable brokers often send out emails (or by other means), informing users of the trading schedules and any about any special changes.

[Deleted]  
Some brokers also send out this information via the MetaTrader "Mailbox" tab:

New comment