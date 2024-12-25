what it is time trading hours 25-31 december 2024
Please if somebody is here - what it is time trading today or not and this week till 31 december? thank you. ecpecialy for [name] Israel?
Cross-Platform Expert Advisor: Time Filters
- www.mql5.com
This article discusses the implementation of various methods of time filtering a cross-platform expert advisor. The time filter classes are responsible for checking whether or not a given time falls under a certain time configuration setting.
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