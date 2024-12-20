ComboBox, Datepicker... Dropdowns are not clickable, if something behind it
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Hi Folks,
ich have a stange problem: The Items of a dropdown area, no matter if a combobox, a datepicker or something else. If any other object is behind the dropdown, the red marked area is not clickable. If nothing is behind the dropdownarea, all works fine.
My Try:
I catched the click on the certain box and force it with myDropdown.BringToTop() - not working. Not if BringToTop() was used after creating the Dropdown, or after clicked on that Dropdown in the chart.
The Setup quite easy: Create the Mainpanel (CAppDialog), create the Objects (Dropdown, Textfields, ...), Add them to the Mainpanel (MP.Add(someField)) and Run the Mainpanel with MP.Run();
The Combobox is Created BEFORE the others... Row per Row, from Top to Bottom.
Can anybody offer some hints?
Thanks in advance!