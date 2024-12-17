Search button in Toolbox / Code Base tab?

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Hi everyone, I hope you're well,

Do you know if there is a search button in the toolbox in the codebase tab?

code base tab

Best Reguards,
ZeroCafeine.
 
ZeroCafeine:
Hi everyone, I hope you're well,

Do you know if there is a search button in the toolbox in the codebase tab?



Best Reguards,
ZeroCafeine.

No. There's always the online CodeBase searchable in a web browser, of course.

 
Ryan L Johnson #:

No. There's always the online CodeBase searchable in a web browser, of course.

tks you so much, 

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