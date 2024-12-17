Search button in Toolbox / Code Base tab?
ZeroCafeine:
Hi everyone, I hope you're well,
Do you know if there is a search button in the toolbox in the codebase tab?
Best Reguards,
ZeroCafeine.
Best Reguards,
ZeroCafeine.
No. There's always the online CodeBase searchable in a web browser, of course.
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Best Reguards,
ZeroCafeine.