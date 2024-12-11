How to cover trade history markers with rectangle object

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Can someone show me how to make a rectangle/label with background cover the position history markers that mt5 automatically plots on the chart. Here is my code. On the image you can see what i mean. those little blue and red arrows are popping through the black background of the panel. I have tried several things including ObjectSetInteger(0, bgName, OBJPROP_BACK, false);  but just cant find the correct way..  
void CreatePanel()
  {
   string bgName = PANEL_NAME + "_BG";
   if(ObjectFind(0, bgName) >= 0)
      ObjectDelete(0, bgName);
   ObjectCreate(0, bgName, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL, 0, 0, 0);
   ObjectSetInteger(0, bgName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, PanelPaddingX);
   ObjectSetInteger(0, bgName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, PanelPaddingY);
   ObjectSetInteger(0, bgName, OBJPROP_XSIZE, PanelWidth);
   ObjectSetInteger(0, bgName, OBJPROP_YSIZE, PanelHeight);
   ObjectSetInteger(0, bgName, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, BACKGROUND_COLOR);
   ObjectSetInteger(0, bgName, OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE, BORDER_FLAT);
   ObjectSetInteger(0, bgName, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR, BORDER_COLOR);
   ObjectSetString(0, bgName, OBJPROP_TEXT, "");
  }


 
Jesper Christensen: Can someone show me how to make a rectangle/label

  1. There is no such thing as a "rectangle/label." There are only Rectangles and rectangle Labels.
  2. If you want the rectangle to move with the bars, use a rectangle. You are creating a rectangle label with (X/Y) offsets, irrelevant to any bar.
 
William Roeder #:

  1. There is no such thing as a "rectangle/label." There are only Rectangles and rectangle Labels.
  2. If you want the rectangle to move with the bars, use a rectangle. You are creating a rectangle label with (X/Y) offsets, irrelevant to any bar.

I tried both with a rectangle and a label. But with non of them was i able to cover the markers. I also tried with  OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL.. You didnt make any hints as to how to cover the markers though. 

 

Anyone?

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