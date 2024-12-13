Why Does TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_DATA_PATH) Show the Broker Name?
Usually the subdirectory names are nothing else but the crypted name of the installation folder within C:/Programs. Its a one way hash-encryption, but does not have to be by standard.
Thank you for your response. I appreciate the clarification and the details provided.
After receiving more information from a customer, I discovered that their AppData/Roaming/[BrokerName] folder contains not only data files but also the terminal.exe and other executable files. It appears that MT4 is running in /portable mode, which likely explains why TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_DATA_PATH) points to this location.
Typically, I understand that portable mode is used to place the installation in a more flexible or easily movable location, such as an external drive or a specific directory chosen by the user. However, in this case, the portable setup is located under the AppData folder.
This makes me wonder: why would someone set up portable mode in a location like AppData, and does this approach provide any meaningful advantages? I’d appreciate any thoughts or insights on this. It seems like a folder structure that could cause misunderstanding...
Thanks
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
I noticed that TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_DATA_PATH) returns a path including the broker's name, like:
C:\Users\[username]\AppData\Roaming\[BrokerName]
instead of the usual:
C:\Users\[username]\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\[number]
Does anyone know why this happens and how to reset it to the default?
Thanks!