After upgraded to Windows 11 24H2 today, the Backtest seems some problems...
Chi Man Suen:
This is NZDUSD, normal spread should not over 30...but now, it is over around 80 points...
As title.
the buy side postions outside the original too much...
While it is normal when I am using original Windows 11...
This is NZDUSD, normal spread should not over 30...but now, it is over around 80 points...
The EA I have done the BT yesterday and it is normal situation.
Abnormal spreads, no other reason (no trace to Windows upgrade).
Just a guess, but it may be corrupted historical and tick data files. Delete (or move the files to another location) and re-download all of it again.
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As title.
the buy side postions outside the original too much...
While it is normal when I am using original Windows 11...
This is NZDUSD, normal spread should not over 30...but now, it is over around 80 points...
The EA I have done the BT yesterday and it is normal situation.