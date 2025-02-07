After upgraded to Windows 11 24H2 today, the Backtest seems some problems...

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As title.

the buy side postions outside the original too much...

While it is normal when I am using original Windows 11...

This is NZDUSD, normal spread should not over 30...but now, it is over around 80 points...
The EA I have done the BT yesterday and it is normal situation.


 
Chi Man Suen:

As title.

the buy side postions outside the original too much...

While it is normal when I am using original Windows 11...

This is NZDUSD, normal spread should not over 30...but now, it is over around 80 points...
The EA I have done the BT yesterday and it is normal situation.


Abnormal spreads, no other reason (no trace to Windows upgrade).

[Deleted]  

Just a guess, but it may be corrupted historical and tick data files. Delete (or move the files to another location) and re-download all of it again.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Just a guess, but it may be corrupted historical and tick data files. Delete (or move the files to another location) and re-download all of it again.

Thanks, it seems the tick data corrupted.

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