Experts: KeyLevels Executor MT4 EA

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KeyLevels Executor MT4 EA:

This EA calculates and visually displays Pivot Points on the chart, while also setting pending orders at R1, R2, R3, and S1, S2, S3 with your predefined stop loss (SL) and take profit (TP) levels.

KeyLevels Executor MT4 EA

Author: Kommoju Sahityananda Devi

 

can you do this with mql5?

 
Ne radi
 
INDIACTORADDEDBUT TRADE NIT EXECUTE
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