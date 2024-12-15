Experts: KeyLevels Executor MT4 EA
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
KeyLevels Executor MT4 EA:
This EA calculates and visually displays Pivot Points on the chart, while also setting pending orders at R1, R2, R3, and S1, S2, S3 with your predefined stop loss (SL) and take profit (TP) levels.
Author: Kommoju Sahityananda Devi