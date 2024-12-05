Validates right candle (0, 1, 2, 3) and then validates wrong 0, (1, 2, 3,4).
Hello everyone, I'm trying to develop a pattern robot, it should send the signal at the OPENING of the ZERO candle ( O[0] ).
It is sending correctly on the Zero candle, but on the next candle it sends the pattern again, even though it is a new zero candle and the pattern is already one candle behind:
Detected the pattern:
O[3] O[2] O[1] O[0] OK!
Detected the wrong pattern again:
( O[4] O[3] O[2] O[1] ) O[0] NOT OK!
I put some security mechanisms and to clean the variables, but it is not solving, follow the mechanisms:
And here I am cleaning the variables:
- mql4 is not respecting validation and EXECUTION when opening the candle.
- HA ALert at candle close
- [ARCHIVE]Any rookie question, so as not to clutter up the forum. Professionals, don't pass it by. Can't go anywhere without you - 5.
Oleksandr Medviediev #:
Hello, thank you for reaching out. This forum primarily operates in English, so it would be appreciated if you could kindly translate your message to English for everyone's understanding and participation. We value diversity and respect for all members here. Thank you for your cooperation.
Hello, thank you for reaching out. This forum primarily operates in English, so it would be appreciated if you could kindly translate your message to English for everyone's understanding and participation. We value diversity and respect for all members here. Thank you for your cooperation.
I'm sorry, it's in English, I hope it's understandable, I used Google translate.
NOTE-1: Traders and coders are working for free:
- if it is interesting for them personally, or
- if it is interesting for many members on this forum.
Freelance section of the forum should be used in most of the cases.
NOTE-2: Certain parts of your code (such as repeated initialization of arrays ( O[0]=0; H[0]=0; ) seem inefficient and unnecessary.
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