Indicator build date as a #property description

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Is it possible to show the program build date as a property description (line at Common tab of my indicator)?

I tried this:

static const string MY_BUILD_DATE = TimeToString( __DATETIME__);
#property description "BUILD: "
#property description MY_BUILD_DATE

...but I get "constant expected" build error at the third line of above code.

Any workaround?

 

The compiler will not evaluate TimeToString at compile time.

#property description "BUILD: "
#property description (string)__DATETIME__


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