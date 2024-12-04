Indicator build date as a #property description
The compiler will not evaluate TimeToString at compile time.
#property description "BUILD: " #property description (string)__DATETIME__
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Is it possible to show the program build date as a property description (line at Common tab of my indicator)?
I tried this:
...but I get "constant expected" build error at the third line of above code.
Any workaround?