Experts: SharpEdge Alligator MT4 EA

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SharpEdge Alligator MT4 EA:

This EA offers Alligator trend detection, customizable settings, and automated trade execution, with features like adjustable Moving Average parameters and close-on-next-signal functionality.

SharpEdge Alligator MT4 EA

Author: Kommoju Sahityananda Devi

 

could you add averaging layer and Tpave ini your code ? thx

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