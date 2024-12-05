MQL Calendar value
donnacitra98:
Hey all,
I would like to ask how to get the exact values of mql calendar ? I already got the value and divided it with 1 million as suggested, but it is still rounding up. I tried typecasting as well but still the same. In this case, the exact value is 46.5, but it keeps producing 46 as the value.
Try to cast to double before division or simply make the constant double:
(values[i].prev_value)/1000000.0Also change the type of prev (and the return of the function itself) to double from long.
Stanislav Korotky #:
Try to cast to double before division or simply make the constant double:Also change the type of prev (and the return of the function itself) to double from long.
Thank you for your response. Before you response, I also tried using GetPreviousValue() and it works as well. However, when I get the valued needed, why is some value so different with other sources ? Is the value reliable in MQLCalendar ?
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Hey all,
I would like to ask how to get the exact values of mql calendar ? I already got the value and divided it with 1 million as suggested, but it is still rounding up. I tried typecasting as well but still the same. In this case, the exact value is 46.5, but it keeps producing 46 as the value.