Inspecting variable in Debugger not possible despite being filled/instantiated

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Hello fellow Coders,

I've noticed that I can no longer inspect the member variables of an instantiated object (CObject) by double clicking on that variable in the list of variables (bottom right).
In the screenshot below I'm iterating through a CArrayObj list of trendlines and access each trendline with the At method. If you look in the callstack bottom left you see that I have already jumped into the Update method of the trendline to prove that the trendline object is in fact not NULL.

(On a side note: The indicator to which I'm showing a code snippet to, works for years, and I remember that I could inspect variables with no problem when I developed it.
The code has not changed since and compiles and runs fine in the terminal.)

I've noticed this behaviour of the Debugger for a few months now, but was shy to ask here as there has certainly someone already asked about this,
but I'm not able to find this post in the forum here. So apologies for being yet another guy wasting your time!

So my question to you: Is there a chance to fix this somehow or is inspecting an instantiated CObject variable in the debugger broken?

Cheers,
Marcel

 
These bugs are already fixed in the next release (or current beta).
 
Thanks, Alain!
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