Experts: ProfitTrail Pro EA - expert for MetaTrader 4

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ProfitTrail Pro EA - expert for MetaTrader 4:

ProfitTrail Pro is a smart tool that sets a stop-loss for every trade once the price moves a distance you choose. It keeps the stop-loss at a set distance from the price and moves it automatically as the price changes, helping you lock in profits and control risk.

ProfitTrail Pro EA - expert for MetaTrader 4

Author: Kommoju Sahityananda Devi

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