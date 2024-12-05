Experts: ProfitTrail Pro EA - expert for MetaTrader 4
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ProfitTrail Pro EA - expert for MetaTrader 4:
ProfitTrail Pro is a smart tool that sets a stop-loss for every trade once the price moves a distance you choose. It keeps the stop-loss at a set distance from the price and moves it automatically as the price changes, helping you lock in profits and control risk.
Author: Kommoju Sahityananda Devi