leverage 1:1000 & account USD$100 in mt5 backtester, possible?

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hi,

i would like to use the MT5 strategy tester with an Expert Advisor running these variables:

leverage 1:1000

account size USD$100, $300, $500, 1000

is it possible?

i have been searching for articles on this (forum, google, etc.), but to no avail.

thank you

 
aomncc:

hi,

i would like to use the MT5 strategy tester with an Expert Advisor running these variables:

leverage 1:1000

account size USD$100, $300, $500, 1000

is it possible?

i have been searching for articles on this (forum, google, etc.), but to no avail.

thank you

The MT5 strategy tester doesn't allow a larger leverage than that of the trading account the MT5 terminal is currently logged into.

So, in order to use the MT5 strategy tester with 1:1000 leverage you must first login into a demo or real trading account with at least 1:1000 leverage.

For the account size of your tests, you can always select whatever size you want.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

The MT5 strategy tester doesn't allow a larger leverage than that of the trading account the MT5 terminal is currently logged into.

So, in order to use the MT5 strategy tester with 1:1000 leverage you must first login into a demo or real trading account with at least 1:1000 leverage.

For the account size of your tests, you can always select whatever size you want.

Sorry Eleni but that's not exact.

You can set the Strategy Tester account leverage to any value.

Same broker account :

2024.11.23 11:46:38.483    LeverageChecks (.GER40C,H1)    Live chart: Account leverage : 200

2024.11.23 11:48:48.831    Core 02    2024.10.01 00:00:00   Strategy Tester: Account leverage : 1000

Additionally it's also possible to play with Symbol's leverage/margin.

 
aomncc:

hi,

i would like to use the MT5 strategy tester with an Expert Advisor running these variables:

leverage 1:1000

account size USD$100, $300, $500, 1000

is it possible?

i have been searching for articles on this (forum, google, etc.), but to no avail.

thank you

What prevents you to do it ? Just set the value you want.


 
Alain Verleyen #:

Sorry Eleni but that's not exact.

You can set the Strategy Tester account leverage to any value.

Same broker account :

Additionally it's also possible to play with Symbol's leverage/margin.

In my broker's MT5 strategy tester I can only set the leverage up to 1:100 Alain, because the live account I am logged into has a 1:100 leverage.

When I switch to a 1:500 account, I can select up to 1:500.

I cannot select a 1:1000 leverage with my broker, because it doesn't offer such a leverage in any account.



 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

In my broker's MT5 strategy tester I can only set the leverage up to 1:100 Alain, because the live account I am logged into has a 1:100 leverage.

When I switch to a 1:500 account, I can select up to 1:500.

I cannot select a 1:1000 leverage with my broker, because it doesn't offer such a leverage in any account.



Don't select it, type it.
 
Alain Verleyen #:
Don't select it, type it.

Oh, I didn't know that typing could work, thank you Alain.

[Deleted]  

Thank you 

Alain Verleyen #:
Don't select it, type it.
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