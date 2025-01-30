leverage 1:1000 & account USD$100 in mt5 backtester, possible?
hi,
i would like to use the MT5 strategy tester with an Expert Advisor running these variables:
leverage 1:1000
account size USD$100, $300, $500, 1000
is it possible?
i have been searching for articles on this (forum, google, etc.), but to no avail.
thank you
The MT5 strategy tester doesn't allow a larger leverage than that of the trading account the MT5 terminal is currently logged into.
So, in order to use the MT5 strategy tester with 1:1000 leverage you must first login into a demo or real trading account with at least 1:1000 leverage.
For the account size of your tests, you can always select whatever size you want.
The MT5 strategy tester doesn't allow a larger leverage than that of the trading account the MT5 terminal is currently logged into.
So, in order to use the MT5 strategy tester with 1:1000 leverage you must first login into a demo or real trading account with at least 1:1000 leverage.
For the account size of your tests, you can always select whatever size you want.
Sorry Eleni but that's not exact.
You can set the Strategy Tester account leverage to any value.
Same broker account :
2024.11.23 11:46:38.483 LeverageChecks (.GER40C,H1) Live chart: Account leverage : 200
2024.11.23 11:48:48.831 Core 02 2024.10.01 00:00:00 Strategy Tester: Account leverage : 1000
Additionally it's also possible to play with Symbol's leverage/margin.
hi,
i would like to use the MT5 strategy tester with an Expert Advisor running these variables:
leverage 1:1000
account size USD$100, $300, $500, 1000
is it possible?
i have been searching for articles on this (forum, google, etc.), but to no avail.
thank you
What prevents you to do it ? Just set the value you want.
Sorry Eleni but that's not exact.
You can set the Strategy Tester account leverage to any value.
Same broker account :
Additionally it's also possible to play with Symbol's leverage/margin.
In my broker's MT5 strategy tester I can only set the leverage up to 1:100 Alain, because the live account I am logged into has a 1:100 leverage.
When I switch to a 1:500 account, I can select up to 1:500.
I cannot select a 1:1000 leverage with my broker, because it doesn't offer such a leverage in any account.
In my broker's MT5 strategy tester I can only set the leverage up to 1:100 Alain, because the live account I am logged into has a 1:100 leverage.
When I switch to a 1:500 account, I can select up to 1:500.
I cannot select a 1:1000 leverage with my broker, because it doesn't offer such a leverage in any account.
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hi,
i would like to use the MT5 strategy tester with an Expert Advisor running these variables:
is it possible?
i have been searching for articles on this (forum, google, etc.), but to no avail.
thank you