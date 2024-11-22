EA automatic verification failed
Chuang Liu: no trading operation.How to solve this?
Fix your broken code to trade.
Chuang Liu #:
There is no error in my code. I can do it in visual optimization and real trading. But the automatic verification does not work.
real trading (or visual optimization) and automatic verification are very different things (and they can not be compared to each other for example).
The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market
- www.mql5.com
Before any product is published in the Market, it must undergo compulsory preliminary checks in order to ensure a uniform quality standard. This article considers the most frequent errors made by developers in their technical indicators and trading robots. An also shows how to self-test a product before sending it to the Market.
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When I published my EA, the automatic verification failed and there was no trading operation.How to solve this?