Not possible to hide custom symbols - feature request

New comment
 
While updating custom symbols using Service, one can hide/show the custom symbols  from Market Watch using SymbolSelect(custom_symbol, false)
but there is no way to "release" (detach) the custom symbol without having to call the SymbolSelect().

Unwanted side effect:
User can not Hide/Show the custom symbols manually in the Market Watch, while the Service is running.
Only when the Service is stopped, then  the custom symbols can be manually hidden/showed by user.

When one has plenty custom symbols to maintain, it is painful to see the long list of custom symbols on Market Watch that one can not hide/show.


NOTE:
No charts are opened for the custom symbols.

Feature request:

SymbolDetach(symbol)

or
SymbolRelease(symbol)

to detach a symbol so that it is not bound to Service.

Market Watch

New comment