Not possible to hide custom symbols - feature request
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but there is no way to "release" (detach) the custom symbol without having to call the SymbolSelect().
Unwanted side effect:
User can not Hide/Show the custom symbols manually in the Market Watch, while the Service is running.
Only when the Service is stopped, then the custom symbols can be manually hidden/showed by user.
When one has plenty custom symbols to maintain, it is painful to see the long list of custom symbols on Market Watch that one can not hide/show.
NOTE:
No charts are opened for the custom symbols.
Feature request:SymbolDetach(symbol)
or
SymbolRelease(symbol)
to detach a symbol so that it is not bound to Service.