What am I doing wrong when I can't see input paramters in MT5 tester after compiling EA?
stlastla:
I'm working on an EA and my procedure is that after adding new functionality I compile the EA to check for errors. After doing that 5-6 times and I compile the EA without errors this screenshot is what I see in input parameters. And from the Select Expert list I cant find my EA. I'm doing something wrong, but can't understand what.
Look into the logs for errors. The tester can't load your ex5. Probably it's linked to a missing library.
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I'm working on an EA and my procedure is that after adding new functionality I compile the EA to check for errors. After doing that 5-6 times and I compile the EA without errors this screenshot is what I see in input parameters. And from the Select Expert list I cant find my EA. I'm doing something wrong, but can't understand what.