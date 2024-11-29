problem with starting previous optimization
I've loaded a previous optimization (opt file) that was stopped before it was finished - and I see all the results that was done , but when i click start the optimization, then it start all over from the beginning and doesn't continue from the last total passes.
Does anyone know why and how to solve it, so it continues from the last optimization?
Make sure you did not change settings or ex5-file (for examle by recompilation) between the attempts.
The settings was not changed or the ex5 file.
I found a workaround - when the optimization starts all over, then it creates a new opt file and you then stop the optimization.
1. Copy the file name of the new opt file
2. then delete the new opt file
3. rename the opt file that you what to continue with, to the file name of the new opt file
4.select the optimization in mt5 again and run the optimization
The settings was not changed or the ex5 file.
I found a workaround - when the optimization starts all over, then it creates a new opt file and you then stop the optimization.
1. Copy the file name of the new opt file
2. then delete the new opt file
3. rename the opt file that you what to continue with, to the file name of the new opt file
4.select the optimization in mt5 again and run the optimization
This is very strange workaround, but I'm glad it works for you.
I suppose it would be better to figure out, why the optimization does not continue as it should. Is this EA with source code, or precompiled ex5-file? It's possible to change settings from within the source code via MQL5 API (at the beginning of optimization), and a user can not see this.
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I've loaded a previous optimization (opt file) that was stopped before it was finished - and I see all the results that was done , but when i click start the optimization, then it start all over from the beginning and doesn't continue from the last total passes.
Does anyone know why and how to solve it, so it continues from the last optimization?