MQL5 VPS Rental - MQL5 puchase system rejects payment
It's better to deposit the necessary money into your MQL5 account first and then use the MQL5 way of payment during your checkout.
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/bondlima/accounting/topup
I have already done the same steps for almost 3 weeks without finding any solutions.
The problem is in the internal technical system which rejects the payments.
Bond Lima #:
I have already done the same steps for almost 3 weeks without finding any solutions.
The problem is in the internal technical system which rejects the payments.
Write in English in this part of the forum please.
Other users don't seem to have such issues, so I suggest you to try depositing money into your MQL5 account with another payment method.
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Hi,
Since 11/30/2024 I have not been able to rent the VPS. My bank informed me that the MQL5 collection system rejects payments.
Please help me solve this problem as I have been stuck and going around in circles for some time now not knowing what to do.
Sincerely,