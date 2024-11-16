lot size on EA
how do I change the lot size on a EA on XM platform?
go to the EA's setting and change lot size after attaching EA to the chart.
It works on any Metatrader platform.
fanusdupl:
how do I change the lot size on a EA on XM platform?
how do I change the lot size on a EA on XM platform?
If you’re not sure how to access the EA settings, go to the top right corner of your MetaTrader screen and click on the emoticon icon. This will open the EA settings, where you can easily adjust the desired parameters.
The emoticons differ slightly in MetaTrader 4 and 5, so I’ll attach images of both for your reference.
fanusdupl:
how do I change the lot size on a EA on XM platform?
how do I change the lot size on a EA on XM platform?
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