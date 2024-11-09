Debug on MT4 for Mac - Disabled?
I was trying to use the Debug button on MT4 for Mac (downloaded from MetaQuotes website), but it looks grayed out.
Is this disabled on Mac, or did I forget to do anything along the way?
Any way to get it working?
Thanks in advance.
only use mt4/5 from a broker.
MT4 never had the ability to debug on historical data
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Historical data for debugging of EA in MQL4
Alain Verleyen, 2016.11.14 10:09
Baljit Oberoi:
I am trying to debug EA code in MQL4 and I can only debug on the real time data. The option to do debugging on the historical data is disabled (Under Debug / Start on History Data). Does anyone know how I can get historical data in the Meta Editor?
You can't. It's only available for MT5/mql5.
I wasn't referring to debug on historical data. I was referring to launching it on the current chart in debug mode, just like it does in the Windows version.
Are you looking at the actual Mac version?
I am using Windows. But on your screenshot the button to run debug on real data is active:
I am using Windows. But on your screenshot the button to run debug on real data is active:
You are right. I was going back and forth between MT5 and MT4 and got mixed up between the two. Thanks for help me getting unstuck, lol.
I'm still having some issues related to Wine version, but those will get a separate thread, if I'm finding it hard to get them solved.
Vladislav, appreciate your help!
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I was trying to use the Debug button on MT4 for Mac (downloaded from MetaQuotes website), but it looks grayed out.
Is this disabled on Mac, or did I forget to do anything along the way?
Any way to get it working?
Thanks in advance.