vValidation failed when upload EA with no clue
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I am having a validation error when uploading a new version of my EA , its just saying its has one error, but with no details,
is this line "2022.02.02 09:38:40 Sell Position opened successfull." an error?
or the error is that there is no operations in EURUSD ?
thanks