vValidation failed when upload EA with no clue

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I am having a validation error when uploading a new version of my EA , its just saying its has one error, but with no details, 

is this line "2022.02.02 09:38:40  Sell Position opened successfull."   an error?

or the error is that there is no operations in EURUSD ?  



thanks

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Marcos Godoy Ortiz: , its just saying its has one error, but with no details,
It gave you the detail. One open on XAUUSD, but none on EURUSD.
 
just solvedt ,  actually the issue was on these log messages on code that was obfuscating the real error msg , thanks
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