Make rectangle label object opaque
Hi fellow coder,
I created a rectangle label, but i struggle to make it opaque. Its transparent and i don't know how change that.
You help would be welcome, THANKS !
Let's simplify things. Everything is in the documentation. He can just read it.
I did read the documentation, i always do .
I always research for a long time before bothering people here. I looked at documentation, code base, article, forums.
I found nothing, that why i came here
Below the code snippet
void OnStart() { // Parameters string labelName = "MyOpaqueRectangle"; int x1 = 100, y1 = 100, x2 = 200, y2 = 200; // Coordinates for the rectangle (example values) // Create Rectangle Label ObjectCreate(0, labelName, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL, 0, 0, 0); // Set Rectangle Properties ObjectSetInteger(0, labelName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, x1); ObjectSetInteger(0, labelName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, y1); ObjectSetInteger(0, labelName, OBJPROP_XSIZE, x2); ObjectSetInteger(0, labelName, OBJPROP_YSIZE, y2); // Make the Rectangle Opaque ObjectSetInteger(0, labelName, OBJPROP_BACK, false); ObjectSetInteger(0, labelName, OBJPROP_FILL, true); }
I tried both of your solution, but the candles still visible in the back ground.
I tried one solution at the time (Testing one, putting the other under comment)
I tried with both true and false. So 4 attempt in total.
But nothing, still transparent.
Maybe its because i have been coding for 72H straight , that why i'm unable to see what wrong.
So feel free to tell me.
I was really just to tired
I did read the documentation, i always do .
I always research for a long time before bothering people here. I looked at documentation, code base, article, forums.
I found nothing, that why i came here
Below the code snippet
I tried both of your solution, but the candles still visible in the back ground.
I tried one solution at the time (Testing one, putting the other under comment)
I tried with both true and false. So 4 attempt in total.
But nothing, still transparent.
Maybe its because i have been coding for 72H straight , that why i'm unable to see what wrong.
So feel free to tell me.
There is no "both solution" only the one as I stated. Here is your opaque rectangle label. What is the problem ?
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I created a rectangle label, but i struggle to make it opaque. Its transparent and i don't know how change that.
You help would be welcome, THANKS !