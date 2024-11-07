Make rectangle label object opaque

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Hi fellow coder,
I created a rectangle label, but i struggle to make it opaque. Its transparent and i don't know how change that.

You help would be welcome, THANKS !
 
Yerim Rayann Gon Diarra:
Hi fellow coder,
I created a rectangle label, but i struggle to make it opaque. Its transparent and i don't know how change that.

You help would be welcome, THANKS !
Set it's background property to false. (OBJPROP_BACK by code).
 
Samuel Manoel De Souza #:
Let's simplify things. Everything is in the documentation. He can just read it.

I did read the documentation, i always do .
I always research for a long time before bothering people here. I looked at documentation, code base, article, forums.
I found nothing, that why i came here 

Below the code snippet 

void OnStart()
  {
// Parameters
string labelName = "MyOpaqueRectangle";
int x1 = 100, y1 = 100, x2 = 200, y2 = 200; // Coordinates for the rectangle (example values)

// Create Rectangle Label
ObjectCreate(0, labelName, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL, 0, 0, 0);

// Set Rectangle Properties
ObjectSetInteger(0, labelName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, x1);
ObjectSetInteger(0, labelName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, y1);
ObjectSetInteger(0, labelName, OBJPROP_XSIZE, x2);
ObjectSetInteger(0, labelName, OBJPROP_YSIZE, y2);

// Make the Rectangle Opaque
ObjectSetInteger(0, labelName, OBJPROP_BACK, false); 
ObjectSetInteger(0, labelName, OBJPROP_FILL, true); 
  }

I tried both of your solution, but the candles still visible in the back ground.
I tried one solution at the time (Testing one, putting the other under comment)
I tried with both true and false. So 4 attempt in total.

But nothing, still transparent.

Maybe its because i have been coding for 72H straight , that why i'm unable to see what wrong.

So feel free to tell me.

 
Alain Verleyen #:

Try it and come back to say who is wrong.

By the way I said BACK to FALSE, so it will be drawn in the foreground.

hI mate, i did test but it went wrong.
Or maybe i'm expecting the wrong thing.
Please check my previous messages

 
I found the issue, chart was set on foreground thats why
I was really just to tired
 
Yerim Rayann Gon Diarra #:

I did read the documentation, i always do .
I always research for a long time before bothering people here. I looked at documentation, code base, article, forums.
I found nothing, that why i came here 

Below the code snippet 

I tried both of your solution, but the candles still visible in the back ground.
I tried one solution at the time (Testing one, putting the other under comment)
I tried with both true and false. So 4 attempt in total.

But nothing, still transparent.

Maybe its because i have been coding for 72H straight , that why i'm unable to see what wrong.

So feel free to tell me.

There is no "both solution" only the one as I stated. Here is your opaque rectangle label. What is the problem ?


 
Yerim Rayann Gon Diarra #:
I found the issue, chart was set on foreground thats why
Fine.
 
Alain Verleyen #:
Fine.

Thank you Alain 

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