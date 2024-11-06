MT5 - Trade history in demo accounts

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Is it possible to see demo trades' history in MT5? Apparently, it is not, but please ckarify.

Thank you.

 

Yes, it is same as with any trading account: tab - "History" - right mouse click and "Report" - and so on.

MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual 

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Sergey Golubev #:

Yes, it is same as with any trading account: tab - "History" - right mouse click and "Report" - and so on.

MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual 

I cannot see the trade tab in the first screenshot, where did it go?

In the second screenshot, is the EA working?

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smspano@hotmail.com #:I cannot see the trade tab in the first screenshot, where did it go?

In the first screenshot (Screenshot (51).png), there is a network connection problem (bottom right) ...

And in the second screenshot, the trade server is connected properly ...


You can even see the problems being reported in the Journal log ...


[Deleted]  
smspano@hotmail.com #: In the second screenshot, is the EA working?

No, it is not. It is even reported in the Journal log ...


Look in the "Experts" log for any error that explains the reason.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

No, it is not. It is even reported in the Journal log ...


Look in the "Experts" log for any error that explains the reason.

And when there is a connection problem, what is the thing to do?

 
smspano@hotmail.com #:

And when there is a connection problem, what is the thing to do?

if your internet quality is good, then, there are things you can try, such as "left click" the the green bars or grey circle at bottom right of mt4/5 and select a different server, however, if it is more serious problem, then, you need to get a new broker that has a server that is closer to you.

ELSE... buy a mql5 vps subscription; or other vps, there are many to select from.
 
Michael Charles Schefe #:

if your internet quality is good, then, there are things you can try, such as "left click" the the green bars or grey circle at bottom right of mt4/5 and select a different server, however, if it is more serious problem, then, you need to get a new broker that has a server that is closer to you.

ELSE... buy a mql5 vps subscription; or other vps, there are many to select from.

This broker's connection is fine. Still, no trades. What is happening here? Grateful if you could offer some advice.

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smspano@hotmail.com #:

This broker's connection is fine. Still, no trades. What is happening here? Grateful if you could offer some advice.

Forex market is closed for/during the weekends.
 
smspano@hotmail.com #:

This broker's connection is fine. Still, no trades. What is happening here? Grateful if you could offer some advice.

Check the specifications of gold for the allowed trading period. maybe your broker does not allow trading at that time?

However, those multiple reconnections to the datacentre are suspicious. I would contact your broker to see what they say.
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