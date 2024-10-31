Services context menu gone, will only run on chart...
Andrew Thompson: Just got round to using services and suddenly the services context menu has been replaced by the scripts context menu. My service will only run on a chart!
According to the icon displayed, that MQL5 program is being identified as a "Script" and not as a "Service".
You may have forgotten the service property
#property service
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Just got round to using services and suddenly the services context menu has been replaced by the scripts context menu. My service will only run on a chart!
MT5 version 5.0.0.4626 from [redacted]
Any ideas?