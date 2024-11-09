"Register Company" is pending indefinitely

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There was a support ticket opened asking for some documents, but I didn't see it in time and the ticket auto-closed. Now I have no way of submitting the documents and I can't start the process over because it is stuck in "pending."

There doesn't seem to be any way for me to open a new support ticket; all I get is a chatbot for support.

I can't reach anyone at MQL5.com to help. Any ideas?

 
Henrique Meyer:

There was a support ticket opened asking for some documents, but I didn't see it in time and the ticket auto-closed. Now I have no way of submitting the documents and I can't start the process over because it is stuck in "pending."

There doesn't seem to be any way for me to open a new support ticket; all I get is a chatbot for support.

I can't reach anyone at MQL5.com to help. Any ideas?

You did what seem the only option - posted your situation here, moderators or experienced users might know a workaround.

Just a tip for next time: make sure to catch support tickets promptly - they can auto-close indeed, if left unanswered.

 
Oleksandr Medviediev #:

You did what seem the only option - posted your situation here, moderators or experienced users might know a workaround.

Just a tip for next time: make sure to catch support tickets promptly - they can auto-close indeed, if left unanswered.

What do you think of opening a new account and following the process just to get a ticket opened again -- and then ask them to just fix my original account in that ticket?

That way I don't have to abandon my current account to get this done.

 
Henrique Meyer #:

What do you think of opening a new account and following the process just to get a ticket opened again -- and then ask them to just fix my original account in that ticket?

That way I don't have to abandon my current account to get this done.

multiple community accounts are not allowed. The system can detect that you have 2 accounts, and it may delete both of your accounts. Only open a 2nd account if support instructs you to do so.

 
Michael Charles Schefe #:

multiple community accounts are not allowed. The system can detect that you have 2 accounts, and it may delete both of your accounts. Only open a 2nd account if support instructs you to do so.

How might one get the attention of "support"?

 
Henrique Meyer #:

How might one get the attention of "support"?

As far as I know -

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Can a corporate account be opened and documented?

Eleni Anna Branou, 2023.08.21 12:58

Usually you register as a private seller and then you contact the Service Desk to register your company details.

So, you may contact with the service desk once again about it.

-----------------

1. I know one way (it was found on the forum because I do not have personal experience with it):

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Can a corporate account be opened and documented?

Lorentzos Roussos, 2023.08.21 13:09

You are already registered as a seller so you might have this choice now on the seller tab



2. The other way (I have the personal experience with it to contact so seems it works) - look at Contacts and requests in the bottom of this page, and -

- "other question" selection -

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

I can not login to account due to lost iPhone and can not receive code verification.

Sergey Golubev, 2024.05.25 09:49

It is what they (service desk) replied about how to contact with them -

Users are still able to contact service desk from the chat, but that function is available for specific subjects only. They need to choose properly.
We've added ~50 new subjects to the chat bot to cover most of the popular questions and problems.


and finally -

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

...

Alain Verleyen, 2024.10.24 21:07

Reading all the whining here, I tried myself. I have no privileges as moderator to do it, as it was already said.

It took me less than 1 minute to go there :

If I write something and type enter, a ticket will be opened.

Funny topic.


Contact Us
Contact Us
  • www.mql5.com
Send your messages and see the history of your requests to the mql5.com support team even if you are not registered on the website.
 
Henrique Meyer #:

How might one get the attention of "support"?

Even with a closed ticket you can still send a new request to re-open it, have you tried ?


 
Alain Verleyen #:

Even with a closed ticket you can still send a new request to re-open it, have you tried ?


When I press “New Request” it just opens the MQL Helper chatbot. No matter what I type there it never gets me to a human.
Files:
IMG_6557.jpeg  584 kb
 
Henrique Meyer #:
When I press “New Request” it just opens the MQL Helper chatbot. No matter what I type there it never gets me to a human.
You can try the following:
Seler registration - Company registration - Yes, I'm seller - and so on
 
Sergey Golubev #:
You can try the following:
Seler registration - Company registration - Yes, I'm seller - and so on
I’ve been through all the options in the chat, it’s a pretty useless chatbot. Might as well just be a FAQ page.
Files:
IMG_6565.jpeg  413 kb
 

The other example:

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