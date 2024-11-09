"Register Company" is pending indefinitely
There was a support ticket opened asking for some documents, but I didn't see it in time and the ticket auto-closed. Now I have no way of submitting the documents and I can't start the process over because it is stuck in "pending."
There doesn't seem to be any way for me to open a new support ticket; all I get is a chatbot for support.
I can't reach anyone at MQL5.com to help. Any ideas?
You did what seem the only option - posted your situation here, moderators or experienced users might know a workaround.
Just a tip for next time: make sure to catch support tickets promptly - they can auto-close indeed, if left unanswered.
You did what seem the only option - posted your situation here, moderators or experienced users might know a workaround.
Just a tip for next time: make sure to catch support tickets promptly - they can auto-close indeed, if left unanswered.
What do you think of opening a new account and following the process just to get a ticket opened again -- and then ask them to just fix my original account in that ticket?
That way I don't have to abandon my current account to get this done.
What do you think of opening a new account and following the process just to get a ticket opened again -- and then ask them to just fix my original account in that ticket?
That way I don't have to abandon my current account to get this done.
multiple community accounts are not allowed. The system can detect that you have 2 accounts, and it may delete both of your accounts. Only open a 2nd account if support instructs you to do so.
How might one get the attention of "support"?
As far as I know -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Can a corporate account be opened and documented?
Eleni Anna Branou, 2023.08.21 12:58Usually you register as a private seller and then you contact the Service Desk to register your company details.
So, you may contact with the service desk once again about it.
-----------------
1. I know one way (it was found on the forum because I do not have personal experience with it):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Can a corporate account be opened and documented?
Lorentzos Roussos, 2023.08.21 13:09
You are already registered as a seller so you might have this choice now on the seller tab
2. The other way (I have the personal experience with it to contact so seems it works) - look at Contacts and requests in the bottom of this page, and -
- "other question" selection -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
I can not login to account due to lost iPhone and can not receive code verification.
Sergey Golubev, 2024.05.25 09:49
It is what they (service desk) replied about how to contact with them -
Users are still able to contact service desk from the chat, but that function is available for specific subjects only. They need to choose properly.
We've added ~50 new subjects to the chat bot to cover most of the popular questions and problems.
and finally -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
...
Alain Verleyen, 2024.10.24 21:07
Reading all the whining here, I tried myself. I have no privileges as moderator to do it, as it was already said.
It took me less than 1 minute to go there :
If I write something and type enter, a ticket will be opened.
Funny topic.
- www.mql5.com
Even with a closed ticket you can still send a new request to re-open it, have you tried ?
You can try the following:
Seler registration - Company registration - Yes, I'm seller - and so on
The other example:
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- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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There was a support ticket opened asking for some documents, but I didn't see it in time and the ticket auto-closed. Now I have no way of submitting the documents and I can't start the process over because it is stuck in "pending."
There doesn't seem to be any way for me to open a new support ticket; all I get is a chatbot for support.
I can't reach anyone at MQL5.com to help. Any ideas?