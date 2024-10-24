Issue to upload Version : Invalid version name format
The message probably refers to the version you set for the EA's code:
#property version 1.0
Also, why is your "ex5" file blocked by the operating system?
That usually only happens when you download it off the web. Did you not produce the file yourself?
You can't sell other peoples programs. That is a copyright violation!
Also, why is your "ex5" file blocked by the operating system?
That usually only happens when you download it off the web. Did you not produce the file yourself?
You can't sell other peoples programs. That is a copyright violation!
no it's my robot, I developed it with a friend. he sent me the latest version on our discord and I downloaded it from there. otherwise what should I do? compile the code and put it in another folder?
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Hello,
I have this issue when i want to upload my EA for selling : Invalid version name format
I don't understand why because my EA is on .ex5
Thank for your help