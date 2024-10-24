Issue to upload Version : Invalid version name format

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Hello,


I have this issue when i want to upload my EA for selling : Invalid version name format

I don't understand why because my EA is on .ex5

Thank for your help

[Deleted]  

The message probably refers to the version you set for the EA's code:

#property version 1.0
[Deleted]  

Also, why is your "ex5" file blocked by the operating system?

That usually only happens when you download it off the web. Did you not produce the file yourself?

You can't sell other peoples programs. That is a copyright violation!

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

The message probably refers to the version you set for the EA's code:

Ok and what value I need to put ?
 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Also, why is your "ex5" file blocked by the operating system?

That usually only happens when you download it off the web. Did you not produce the file yourself?

You can't sell other peoples programs. That is a copyright violation!

no it's my robot, I developed it with a friend. he sent me the latest version on our discord and I downloaded it from there. otherwise what should I do? compile the code and put it in another folder?

[Deleted]  
Antoine Charles Marius Biry #: no it's my robot, I developed it with a friend. he sent me the latest version on our discord and I downloaded it from there. otherwise what should I do? compile the code and put it in another folder?
Compile the source code on your own machine.
[Deleted]  
Antoine Charles Marius Biry #: Ok and what value I need to put ?
Exactly what I have shown in the example. It is the first version of the product.
 
Fernando Carreiro #:
Exactly what I have shown in the example. It is the first version of the product.
Ok I will test after work and I will say to you if it’s work or not
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