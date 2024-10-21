Please help me out on setting MetaTrader5

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I am new in trading, please help me out to setup metatrader5 to show values on the right side on the application. please see the attached to see what i am asking
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Khomotso Kekana: I am new in trading, please help me out to setup metatrader5 to show values on the right side on the application. please see the attached to see what i am asking

Press F8, or right-click the chart and select "Properties". Then set the colours properly.

You have set the foreground or text colour to the same colour as the background. Or just select one of the predefined colour schemes.


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