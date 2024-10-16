Message under Expert tab
Zabidin Mamat: Does broker can see/view any message under Expert from trader side (see attach) ?
No, the broker cannot see your log messages on the MetaTrader terminal on your computer, but they can see any the order comments that may have been placed.
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Hi,
Does broker can see/view any message under Expert from trader side (see attach) ?
Thanks.