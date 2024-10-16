Message under Expert tab

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Hi,

Does broker can see/view any message under Expert from trader side (see attach) ?

Thanks.

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Zabidin Mamat: Does broker can see/view any message under Expert from trader side (see attach) ?

No, the broker cannot see your log messages on the MetaTrader terminal on your computer, but they can see any the order comments that may have been placed.

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