I can't download the DEMO. When I click on FREE DEMO, I can't find the DEMO in MT4

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I can't download the DEMO. When I click on FREE DEMO, I can't find the DEMO in MT4
 

MT4 ?

  • Open MT4, 
  • fill Community tab in MT4 with your forum login and forum password (and with the confirmation of sucessful login in Metatrader journal),
  • find the desirable product using search function of Metatrader (on the top right corner of MT4),
  • and click on "Download Demo" in Market tab of Metatrader.


     

    i can login community tab in MT4 with forum but still cannot search product and download demo to MT4  

     
    Chun Kit Lok #:

    i can login community tab in MT4 with forum but still cannot search product and download demo to MT4 

    What is written in Metatrader journal?
    error 403?
    Are you using external VPS?
    if yes so read this blog post:
    Summary: Installation Failed - Error 403 and more
    Summary: Installation Failed - Error 403 and more
    Summary: Installation Failed - Error 403 and more
    • www.mql5.com
    Many traders are using MQL5 VPS , and this VPS is having a lot of advantadges, for example - the traders do not lose activations when they  migrate/synhronize their MT4/MT5 environment to MQL5
     

    NO


     
    Chun Kit Lok #:

    NO


    What "NO" ?

    What is OS in your computer? Windows 10 64 bit?
    Is it your computer, or is it VPS?

    I understand that you are using MT4 but the Market in MT4 needs WebView2 to be installed, and "enable TLS 1.2 support" in case of Windows 7 or Windows 2012 server, and so on).
    And you can make sure that your VPS was not banned from the Market (in case you are using VPS).

    And everything is written here in this blog post:
    Summary: Installation Failed - Error 403 and more
    (you can check everything).
    Summary: Installation Failed - Error 403 and more
    Summary: Installation Failed - Error 403 and more
    • www.mql5.com
    Many traders are using MQL5 VPS , and this VPS is having a lot of advantadges, for example - the traders do not lose activations when they  migrate/synhronize their MT4/MT5 environment to MQL5
     
    Chun Kit Lok #:

    NO


    Because your Metatrader can not load Market webpage, and and it should be something written in Metatrader journal about it - you can check (or upload whole the journal here to check).
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