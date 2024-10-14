i need your help developers

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hi, i am a junior developer and i have a question

i have a Expert advisor that is run on a live account on my VPS , in some cases i need to trade manually for example opening a position , closing , adjust tp or sl , placing pending orders ,...

  so i want to do these things from my mobile or my pc ( not from my VPS)

is there any programming solution that when i trade manually my expert become disable and when positions total and orders total become zero my expert become enable again ?

 
Reza Babagoli: is there any programming solution that when i trade manually my expert become disable and when positions total and orders total become zero my expert become enable again ?

Of course there is. Code it to do that.

 
William Roeder #:

Of course there is. Code it to do that.

  

i should check orderhistory and use 

ENUM_ORDER_REASON

am i right ?

 

Hello


Is there a code in MQ4 or Mq5 to close all positions in same time like Bulk Operations ?


 
Nebal S I Saloul #:

Hello


Is there a code in MQ4 or Mq5 to close all positions in same time like Bulk Operations ?


as i know there is not a pre defined code

you should use a for loop i think

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