i need your help developers
Reza Babagoli: is there any programming solution that when i trade manually my expert become disable and when positions total and orders total become zero my expert become enable again ?
Of course there is. Code it to do that.
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hi, i am a junior developer and i have a question
i have a Expert advisor that is run on a live account on my VPS , in some cases i need to trade manually for example opening a position , closing , adjust tp or sl , placing pending orders ,...
so i want to do these things from my mobile or my pc ( not from my VPS)
is there any programming solution that when i trade manually my expert become disable and when positions total and orders total become zero my expert become enable again ?