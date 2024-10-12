find pending position deleted time in history by its position ticket number
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Hi, I going to complete this function to draw closed positions user added to chart. two type of positions we have here : those that opened and pending orders that deleted by user. I have position ticket of all positions in array Closed_order_list[].ticket.
problem is for pending orders that never opened. how can I find them in history by its ticket number ? i need history to find out order closed time
this functions Do its job pefectlly on opened positions.
screen shot of What I draw for positions listed in Closed_order_list :