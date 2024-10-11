Plotting Indicator Values Into The Future For Begginers
If you are facing this problem, this aritcle may be helpful:
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/81
Search for:
"SetIndexShift" which is now "PlotIndexSetInteger" in MQL5.
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/81
Search for:
"SetIndexShift" which is now "PlotIndexSetInteger" in MQL5.
Migrating from MQL4 to MQL5
- www.mql5.com
This article is a quick guide to MQL4 language functions, it will help you to migrate your programs from MQL4 to MQL5. For each MQL4 function (except trading functions) the description and MQL5 implementation are presented, it allows you to reduce the conversion time significantly. For convenience, the MQL4 functions are divided into groups, similar to MQL4 Reference.
Your topic has been moved to the section: Technical Indicators
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
MQL5 forum: Technical Indicators
- www.mql5.com
Questions about the development of technical indicators in the MQL5 language
Fernando Carreiro #:Thank you, I apologise for that
our topic has been moved to the section: Technical Indicators
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
our topic has been moved to the section: Technical Indicators
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I asked before for help on plotting future values directly on the chart, and I received informative help. I'd like to ask now, how can I plot into the future for your indicators. For example, I've got this indicator, shown in Fig 1, and I'd like to plot my predictions of what the indicator's value is going to be over the next 5 candles. So I'd like to plot 5 additional bars in front of the last bar I was able to calculate.
To clarify, I do not simply wish to shift the current calculations forward. No, I'd like to add on to the current calculations and plot what I think is going to happen. For now, I'd like to simply plot the same value 5 times, so that all 5 future bars are the same.