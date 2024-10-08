mql files for ordercalcprofit

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Hi all, could tell me where I can find the .mql files described in this article?

https://www.mql5.com/en/book/automation/experts/experts_ordercalcprofit

They are indicated as attached files but I don't find them.

Thank you

MQL5 Book: Trading automation / Creating Expert Advisors / Estimating the profit of a trading operation: OrderCalcProfit
MQL5 Book: Trading automation / Creating Expert Advisors / Estimating the profit of a trading operation: OrderCalcProfit
  • www.mql5.com
One of the MQL5 API functions, OrderCalcProfit , allows you to pre-evaluate the financial result of a trading operation if the expected conditions...
 
Alberto Tortella:

Hi all, could tell me where I can find the .mql files described in this article?

https://www.mql5.com/en/book/automation/experts/experts_ordercalcprofit

They are indicated as attached files but I don't find them.

Thank you

All the examples are in the shared projects.

Examples from the book are also available in the public project \MQL5\Shared Projects\MQL5Book. from the pdf.

I have also seen them in codebase. search the codebase for terms "Source Codes from the Book" with OrderCalcProfit.

 

i just started typing in "book source" in the search bar.

 
Thank you very much I found them.
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