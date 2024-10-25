Is new version issue? can't watch value of the struct variable during debugging?

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Try watching a variable, such as zz.t.
  
 struct ZPoint
{
   datetime t;
   double v;
   int d;
   int i;
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf;
   color cl;
};
ZPoint GetP(){
  ZPoint t={};
  t.t=TimeCurrent();
  t.i=11;
  return t;
}
int OnInit()
  {
//---
   ZPoint zz=GetP();
   ZPoint ss;
   ss.t=zz.t;
   //ss=zz;
   ss.t=zz.t;
   Print(zz.t,"i =",zz.i);
   
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }

Improperly formatted code edited by moderator. Please always use the CODE button (Alt-S) when inserting code.

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Same ZPoint object, ss can watch, but zz cannot watch，when ss=zz ，ss will same with zz can't expresstion in watch window.

 
Dian Huang #:

Same ZPoint object, ss can watch, but zz cannot watch，when ss=zz ，ss will same with zz can't expresstion in watch window.

Fixed in beta 4643 (maybe before but I checked only from this one).


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