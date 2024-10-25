Is new version issue? can't watch value of the struct variable during debugging?
Try watching a variable, such as zz.t.
struct ZPoint { datetime t; double v; int d; int i; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf; color cl; }; ZPoint GetP(){ ZPoint t={}; t.t=TimeCurrent(); t.i=11; return t; } int OnInit() { //--- ZPoint zz=GetP(); ZPoint ss; ss.t=zz.t; //ss=zz; ss.t=zz.t; Print(zz.t,"i =",zz.i); //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
Improperly formatted code edited by moderator. Please always use the CODE button (Alt-S) when inserting code.
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