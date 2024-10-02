Different draw down
24 hour gone. Still did not solve
Your signal was started to be monitored since yesterday morning -
..and no any trades were closed since the monitoring was started. So, nothing to monitor ...
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So, next time - I am suggesting to start monitoring the signal from the very beginning.
Your signal was started to be monitored since yesterday morning -
..and no any trades were closed since the monitoring was started. So, nothing to monitor ...
------------------
So, next time - I am suggesting to start monitoring the signal from the very beginning.
Sir, my draw down will be 63%? Won't it solve it?
Sir, my draw down will be 63%? Won't it solve it?
I do not know.
But I know that your signal did not yet monitored: it was connected to Signal service yesterday morning, and no any trades were made since then.
Because you traded first, but connect your account after that (the past trades were not monitored, seems - unknown for Signal system).
So, no idea about drawdown.
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