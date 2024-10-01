Optimisation and backtest speed
EAs are very slow to optimize and even backtest . Having a lot of criteria and indicators must not help.
If a more powerful computer could solve the problem, but I doubt it, since only one of the 8 cores of the processor is used.
Is it the broker that limits the speed or MT5 itself?
The speed is not the same from day to day either, on weekends it seems even slower
You might want to look into the mql cloud
also try and separate the signal optimization from the trade management optimization
EAs are very slow to optimize and even backtest . Having a lot of criteria and indicators must not help.
If a more powerful computer could solve the problem, but I doubt it, since only one of the 8 cores of the processor is used.
Is it the broker that limits the speed or MT5 itself?
The speed is not the same from day to day either, on weekends it seems even slower
This sounds strange. Normally MT5 utilizes all available resources, up to 100%. You should check/think, where else a possible bottleneck can be. First, try some other EAs and see if they use more CPU and memory.
It only uses multiple threads/processors when doing optimisations, not when doing a single back-test. An MQL Program, such as an EA, is only single threaded, not multi-threaded.
For reference ... Documentation on MQL5: MQL5 programs / Program Running
The below table contains a brief summary of MQL5 programs:
Program
Running
Note
Service
A separate thread, the number of threads for services is equal to the number of services
A looped service cannot break running of other programs
Script
A separate thread, the number of threads for scripts is equal to the number of scripts
A looped script cannot break running of other programs
Expert Advisor
A separate thread, the number of threads for Expert Advisors is equal to the number of Expert Advisors
A looped Expert Advisor cannot break running of other programs
Indicator
One thread for all indicators on a symbol. The number of threads is equal to the number of symbols with indicators
An infinite loop in one indicator will stop all other indicators on this symbol
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EAs are very slow to optimize and even backtest . Having a lot of criteria and indicators must not help.
If a more powerful computer could solve the problem, but I doubt it, since only one of the 8 cores of the processor is used.
Is it the broker that limits the speed or MT5 itself?
The speed is not the same from day to day either, on weekends it seems even slower