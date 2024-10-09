Experts: QuickTrade Control - One-Click Trade Management
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QuickTrade Control - One-Click Trade Management:
This EA allows you to open trades with predefined TP, SL, and Lot Size parameters with just one click. It automatically handles pipette conversions and displays real-time Buy and Sell profits directly on the chart.
Author: Kommoju Sahityananda Devi