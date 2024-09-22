Experts: The Doji Candelstick Pattern

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The Doji Candelstick Pattern:

The Doji Pattern Detector EA is designed to automatically detect the classic Doji candlestick pattern on any chart. A Doji pattern occurs when the open and close prices of a candle are very close to each other, signaling market indecision. This EA identifies Doji candles where the open and close prices are within a small range and positioned near the midpoint of the candle's high and low.

The Doji Candelstick Pattern

Author: Paweł Wilski

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