Experts: The Doji Candelstick Pattern
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The Doji Candelstick Pattern:
The Doji Pattern Detector EA is designed to automatically detect the classic Doji candlestick pattern on any chart. A Doji pattern occurs when the open and close prices of a candle are very close to each other, signaling market indecision. This EA identifies Doji candles where the open and close prices are within a small range and positioned near the midpoint of the candle's high and low.
Author: Paweł Wilski