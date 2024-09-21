custom symbol chart lowest price always can not reach bottom of chart
Suibo Wen:Try to hold Ctrl on your keyboard and click/drag the left-hand price axis up or down to adjust the scaling manually.
the left chart is custom symbol chat, lowest price always can not reach bottom of chart (no matter how i drag the chart),
comparing to the right chart is EURUSD, lowest price can reach bottom of chart.
Suibo Wen: the left chart is custom symbol chat, lowest price always can not reach bottom of chart (no matter how i drag the chart),The extreme left is lower than the area you marked. Enlarge the bar size (“+”) so that extreme is off chart, or wait six (6) hours for it to shift off by itself.
thank for the reply, but they dont work.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
the left chart is custom symbol chat, lowest price always can not reach bottom of chart (no matter how i drag the chart),
comparing to the right chart is EURUSD, lowest price can reach bottom of chart.
left chart setting is below:
please advise, thanks.