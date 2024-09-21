custom symbol chart lowest price always can not reach bottom of chart

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 the left chart is custom symbol chat, lowest price always can not reach bottom of chart (no matter how i drag the chart), 

comparing to the right chart is EURUSD, lowest price can reach bottom of chart.



left chart setting is below:



please advise, thanks.

 
Suibo Wen:

 the left chart is custom symbol chat, lowest price always can not reach bottom of chart (no matter how i drag the chart), 

comparing to the right chart is EURUSD, lowest price can reach bottom of chart.

Try to hold Ctrl on your keyboard and click/drag the left-hand price axis up or down to adjust the scaling manually.
 
Suibo Wen the left chart is custom symbol chat, lowest price always can not reach bottom of chart (no matter how i drag the chart),
The extreme left is lower than the area you marked. Enlarge the bar size (“+”) so that extreme is off chart, or wait six (6) hours for it to shift off by itself.
 
thank for the reply, but they dont work.
 
Suibo Wen #:
thank for the reply, but they dont work.

does it persist after you restart the terminal ? 

 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

does it persist after you restart the terminal ? 

Sure i restarted many times, i think it is a bug of MT5.

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